A Man Yelled At Them To Get Their Dog Off “His” Grass, So Their Trained Pooch Immediately Let Loose In The Yard
by Matthew Gilligan
What a good dog!
I wish I had a dog who was this smart…
But alas, all the dogs I’ve ever had were…not the brightest.
But this pooch has a great head on its furry shoulders!
Check out what happened!
My dog, the genius.
“I teach all the dogs I train to pee and poo on command.
This sounds handy!
I always say that it’s so that you can tell your dog to pee/poo quickly if it’s raining, or if you need to take them inside somewhere and don’t want them to have an accident.
Today I was walking Mal and he was sniffing at some grass in front of a block of flats.
Let me stress, EVERYONE uses this grass for their dogs. And I for one, always clean up after my dog.
Here it comes…
So Mal is sniffing and minding his own business when some guy in one of the flats starts pounding on his window and yelling at me to get **** off HIS grass.
Sir, you live in a flat. This is not your grass.
If he had politely asked me not to let my dog on the grass I would have apologised and never used the grass again. But he was a jerk, so I did the only thing I could do…
Do your thing!
I looked the guy in the eye and said ‘Mal. Poo.’
And he DID!
Mal didn’t even hesitate, he immediately squatted and pooed! I bagged it up, of course, and resisted the urge to throw it at the guys window.
You guys, I think this might be my proudest dog training moment ever! Good boy Mal!”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
This person also has good doggies.
Another individual loved this story.
This Reddit user is working on it…
This person wants to know how to pull this off!
What a great dog!
Way to go, pooch!
