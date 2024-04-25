A Family Ended Up In The Emergency Room Because Of Their Daughter’s Easy Bake Oven
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a new one…
A mom named Stephanie posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about the dangers of…wait for it…Easy Bake Ovens.
Stephanie and her daughter Nora used the girl’s Easy Bake Oven for the first time and the little girl noticed that something smelled strange.
The two continued to bake despite the odd odor, but things were about to take a turn for the worse.
About 45 minutes later, Nora said she had chest pains and was having trouble breathing, so Stephanie took her to an emergency room.
Nora and Stephanie’s husband needed oxygen support to help them breathe.
“They hooked us all up to IVs. They had chest X-rays done on all of us, EKGs, labs, blood work, tests that you have to use your spit.”
Her family believes the fumes from the Easy Bake Oven were to blame.
Check out what she had to say.
@steph_murphy
My husband, 8 year old daughter and myself all got admitted to the ER on saturday because of an Easy Bake Oven. Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, chills, and nauseau. Nothing on Google showed anything similar, so was this a one off or have there been others? It was scary that we all got affected so quickly.
I guess people need to be aware of Easy Bake Ovens.
The more you know…
