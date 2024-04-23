Professional Organizer Shares Tips About What Items You Should Throw Out Without A Second Thought
by Matthew Gilligan
I never knew that there was such a thing as a professional organizer until a few years ago when I met a woman who lived in New York City who does it for a living.
So there must be a pretty good market for it!
That’s what this woman named Allyson does; she specializes in organizing people’s homes and apartments.
She posted a series of videos on TikTok and urged viewers to throw away different items that are cluttering up their spaces.
In the first video, Allyson told viewers it’s time to get rid of old boxes that their electronics came in, old mail, and clothes that no longer fit them.
“It is so beyond unhealthy to have clothes in your closet that you feel like you need to shrink or grow into. Have clothes that fit you and make you feel good.”
Take a look at her video.
@wonderlandallys
I can make a million of these, so let me know if you want a part two! #cleantok #glowup #organizedhome
Here’s another video Allyson posted about three more things she thinks people need to get rid of…
@wonderlandallys
Replying to @Sky im so happy that these tips are helpful 🙂 #organizedhome #cleantok #glowup #cleaninghack #organize
And in this video, Allyson talked about the need to get rid of beauty products that clutter up bathrooms.
Listen up!
@wonderlandallys
Replying to @E-Marie2000 I offer customized DIY plans and virtual organizing if you are looking for individual advice 🙂 #organizedhome #cleantok #glowup #cleaninghack #organize
Here’s how folks reacted.
One TikTokker isn’t having it…
Another individual isn’t on board with this idea.
And one viewer admitted their shame…
These are some good tips.
Remember, anything you want to keep should spark joy or something.
