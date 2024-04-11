A Snobby Actress Ignored Him At A Party, So He Responded By Telling Her He Was A Movie Producer And Ignored Her
Have you ever spent much time around aspiring actors and actresses?
Some of them can be…a bit much.
I’m not saying it’s the majority or anything, but some are kind of unbearable…and it sounds like the guy who wrote this story on Reddit had just about enough of this actress’s attitude.
Check out how he handled this situation.
An egocentric actress was mean to me at a party, so I told her I was a movie producer before leaving.
“I was at an event in Paris years ago, a kind of party for creative people, I was alone and I am a pretty shy person but I like to speak with new people.
There was one person who stood out…
It was a sitting dinner and I was sitting next to a woman who was extremely loud and egocentric, telling everyone in the room she was an actress looking for work.
Even if I was sitting next to her, she never even turned her face in my direction, always speaking to people on the other side of the room, every time there was a single silence and I had the opportunity to talk to someone near me, she loudly spoke over me about how much she needs to meet a movie producer.
I was having a horrible evening, I can’t stand people like that.
Time to put her in her place!
I decided to leave early and go back home, I stood up and said ” well , I need to wake up early tomorrow, goodbye guys”.
After more than one hour of ignoring me sitting next to her, she heard me and asked me ” ha, ok bye dude, by the way, what’s your job?” and I told her ” I am a movie producer, goodnight”.
I saw she was **** inside, and she tried to stand up and speak to me but I left quick with a smile on my face.”
This is what people had to say about this video.
This reader was reminded of George Costanza.
Another Reddit user doesn’t see what the big deal was.
This person isn’t buying this story.
Another reader talked about Hollywood.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
That’ll show her.
