Server Comped Her Drinks And Then Added A Big Tip To The Bill, So Customer Calls Her Out Publicly
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d think that when a server comps your drinks, you’d end up a happy customer, right?
Well, not this time…
A restaurant patron named Sunny recently posted a video on TikTok detailing her recent experience.
“I got scammed by a waitress this past weekend so let me tell you what happened. It was at an all-you-can-eat seafood boil buffet.”
She said her waitress said she didn’t charge her table for drinks and that they could give her a tip instead…and she’d encountered this waitress before.
“This girl is very aggressive, like she’s very entitled to the money as if it’s hers, and it already belongs in her pocket I just need to give it to her.
So I kind of felt pressured to do it because I didn’t ask you to not charge me for the beverages but whatever.
So me and my girlfriend go this past weekend and I could not believe that we got the same exact server I swear to God I started chuckling to myself with this.”
This woman seems extremely perceptive.
“And this girl just doesn’t do it to anybody she only does it to people that are young like close to her age she does not do this to adults.
While me and my friend are dining in, this girl, the waitress, is, very rude, she has an attitude, it’s not like she’s being friendly in any way, you know what I’m saying it’s not like she’s you know, giving us exceptional service, like she was kind of being a *****.”
Still, the drinks were free, so they tipped accordingly.
“We split the bill for the food we both gave her a 15-dollar tip. So tell me why the credit card company notifies me and asked me, ‘Hey did you pay a $60 bill with a $25 tip this past weekend?’”
She thinks the server went ahead and gave herself additional tip money.
“She wanted like a $20, $30…$60 tip for not charging us alcoholic beverages that we didn’t even ask her to comp.
So you’re gonna help yourself to an extra $10 from both of us so you got $50 in total?
Yeah, I don’t think so.”
She called the restaurant and complained about what the server did.
“For all I care she could get fired. At this point, girl, just go be a scammer. Go become a scammer on the streets because it seems like you’d be really good doing that.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@sunnyjunnyy
Has this ever happened to you? #fyp #fypシ #viral #200views #storytime
Here’s what people had to say.
One reader shared their thoughts.
Another viewer didn’t hold back.
And one individual was surprised by what happened.
This is about the most suspect thing I’ve heard in a while.
What a big pile of yikes.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.