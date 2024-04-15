Air Traveler Gets Into A Hilarious Battle Of Wills Over The Window Shade With A Spicy Toddler
by Laura Lynott
What do you do if you come head-to-head with an determined toddler on a flight?
Well, most of us would let them at it, as they’re a kid, right?
But not this woman.
When the kid in front of her on a flight kept pulling her window blind down, she was having absolutely none of it.
Some folk agreed with her and others felt this is a kid, just chill and let him have his way.
@vmaymah posted the clip on TikTok and it has blown up.
“POV: the kid in front of me thinks he can close MY window shade.”
Quite clearly the little man does think he’s entitled to do this.
And this leads to him closing it and her opening it and so on so forth in a battle of wills.
Seriously though, what do you do on a flight if a child is being an absolute pain?
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
@vmaymah
Its my window 😐 #windowseat #plane #foryou #viral #fy
What if the kid was REALLY tired!
This got territorial real quick!
Lol.
I can’t help but wonder what the parent was doing all this time.
That said, I probably wouldn’t fight with a toddler. They usually win.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.