Happy Guy Tells A Woman She Should Smile More, So She Comes Up With A Lie That Made Him Wish He Kept His Mouth Shut
by Ryan McCarthy
Women have to deal with nonsense in public that men couldn’t even dream of.
From disgusting dudes catcalling them, to comments on their appearance, to unsolicited incels coming up to hit on them.
But nothing grinds a girl’s gears more than being told that they “should smile more!” As if they only exist for men to look at and enjoy!
But this user got back at a man who told her to smile in a genius way, when she lied and told him that her Mom had just been diagnosed with a terminal illness!
Check it out!
Don’t tell me I “should smile more”
I, 27 female, work night security in a hospital.
This particular night started off annoying and after getting to my post I was chatting with my coworker venting a little.
I’ll admit I can have a bit of sour face, especially when I don’t have the energy to mask at that time.
But a passing comment from someone turned her night from annoying to infuriating.
As we were standing there, this guy leaving tells me something like “smile more, it could be worse” with a way more chipper attitude than I could handle at that moment.
Now I can’t make myself cry at the drop of a dime, but I can easily make my eyes visibly well up with tears.
So I made my eyes well up, made it look like I was going to cry and responded “my baby boy was just diagnosed with leukemia” and turned away covering my face.
And the man, stunned into silence, mustered an apology quickly got out of dodge!
I couldn’t see his reaction but heard him awkwardly mumble a “sorry” before leaving.
As soon as the guy was out of sight my coworker and I started laughing. I didn’t have any kids.
Don’t tell people they should smile, it’s annoying and personally I think it’s rude. Mind your own business.
Well, that’s one way to get someone to stop talking to you! Definitely a tad extreme in my opinion, but hey, whatever works!
Reddit sympathized with OP, with this user saying interactions like these are exactly why she went into a field she doesn’t have to talk to people very much!
And this user had a similar story about a man who chose an incredibly bad day to tell her to smile.
And this person thought men might not be as quick to comment if we started commenting on their appearance!
But this man said he had been told to smile quite a few times, and he was just as unhappy about it as the women in the comment section.
And finally, this user was reminded of a time she got to tell someone to smile as the perfect petty revenge when they got fired!
Next time you think about telling someone to smile, think of this story!
