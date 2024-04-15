Aunt Insists On A Child-Free Wedding And Only Excludes Her 17-Year-Old Niece. So Her Sister Refuses To Attend, But She’s Accused Of Throwing A Tantrum.
Child-free weddings make a lot of sense when you think about it.
It ensures a ceremony that is not interrupted by crying (most of the time), screaming (most of the time), and someone using the bride’s dress as a napkin (most of the time…).
Not only that, but it lets everyone kick loose at the after party! If I’m on my fifth gin and tonic, I’m not trying to talk to your 4 year old kid about dinosaurs for an hour.
Or you know what? Now that I think about it, maybe I am!
But regardless when this user’s sister insisted on a child-free wedding that only excluded her own teenage daughter, she flat-out told her sister that she wasn’t going to come!
Was she in the wrong? See for yourself!
AITA for “throwing a tantrum” because my child wasn’t invited to a childfree wedding?
My sister is getting remarried and she wants a very small wedding with only immediate family.
Yesterday we got her wedding invitation and to my surprise it said that the wedding is childfree and my child isn’t invited.
My child is 17 years old, and turning 18 soon.
But one fact made turned this exclusion from understandable to ridiculous.
By the way, my child is the only one under 18 in our family(and in the groom’s family) so she is the only one being excluded.
I called my sister and asked her if she was serious?
She said I’m sorry but we have decided that we want a childfree wedding.
I told her to just say you want a “my child” free wedding and get over with it because this is exactly what you are doing.
And to no one’s shock, OP’s sister didn’t exactly take this in stride.
We got into an argument and she told me to stop throwing a tantrum and my child doesn’t need to be included in everything.
I told her that we won’t be attending her wedding then and she called me a jerk for not supporting her.
What is going on at this wedding that a 17 year old can’t bear witness to? And the fact that there’s no other children coming to the wedding?
Reddit, even with their infamous hatred for kids, was totally on this Mom’s side!
And even this person who had a child-free wedding said excluding one 17 year old was absurd.
And while this person conceded that OP’s daughter was a kid, it’s not like she was a snot-nosed 5 year old who would be running around screaming.
This user said that if OP’s daughter were younger she’d be conflicted, but considering she’s the only one affected by the rule, she just couldn’t support it.
And finally, this user said that if OP’s sister wants a child-free wedding, then she should have it. But that doesn’t mean OP has to attend!
I mean seriously, what type of beef does this Aunt have with her niece?
