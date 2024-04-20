Babysitter Ate A Slice Of The Pizza She Ordered For The Kids She Watches, But When The Parents Get Home They Freak Out At Her
by Ryan McCarthy
Getting a free dinner is one of the many perks babysitters can rely on.
Parents leave money to order pizza? After the kids go to bed you get to enjoy a slice or two in silence after a long night.
It’s one of the unspoken rules of having someone watch your kids, something that is never agreed upon, but always expected from both ends.
Well not always, as this user’s story shows, because when she had a slice of the pizza she ordered to feed the kids, the parents blew up at her when they got home!
Check it out!
AITA for eating at the children I babysit for’s house?
I (20f) babysit for some extra cash on the side. This just happened and it’s eating me up so here we go.
So, the family ordered pizza for dinner. Mom left cash on the table for me to pay. It was me, and two boys (7 and 10) large cheese pizza and breadsticks.
I have always been under the impression that the babysitter is allowed to have a reasonable amount of dinner if they’re expected to serve dinner.
But apparently, this family had very different expectations for their babysitters, namely, that they go hungry!
I’ve babysat a few times in the past and have never encountered this.
When the parents came home to relieve me they asked how tonight went. I said fine, and said that the pizza place was really good as I had never ordered from there before.
Mom looked at me puzzled, and asked why I ate the kids dinner. I said I just had two pieces of pizza and a breadstick.
I feel as if this was not an inappropriate amount to eat. However, the parents disagreed.
And OP said that without a doubt, this was not a question of not having enough food!
Dad said that they didn’t expect to have to feed me dinner as well, and told me not to eat their family’s food.
Overall, I am very uncomfortable and confused by this experience. Both boys were fed, and did not complain about being hungry for the rest of the night.
I personally have always assumed, perhaps wrongly, that if I am expected to serve dinner as a sitter then I am welcome to have a serving.
Is this something anyone else has experienced?
AITA?
So she’s staying at your house all night, what do you want her to do? Bring her own ingredients and cook herself a separate dinner, all while watching your kids?
Even then, would it be acceptable for her to use your stove? Or is that crossing a boundary?
Reddit was shocked at the parents’ behaviors, and many said it would only be worse on the kids if OP brought her own dinner!
This user even said if they weren’t going to feed her, than OP should tell them she’s taking a lunch break!
This former babysitter, and many others, told her that these parents didn’t sound like they were worth all the trouble, and just to be done with them.
This former babysitter said she couldn’t believe parents weren’t feeding the people watching their kids.
And finally, this Mom said she’d even encourage the babysitter to eat their food so nothing goes to waste!
So they can watch your kids all night, but they don’t deserve any dinner?
Good luck finding a babysitter, you psychos!
