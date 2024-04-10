Bank Customer Says An ATM Just Took Her $900 Deposit And Never Put It In Her Account
by Ryan McCarthy
The best part of the work week is undoubtedly payday. Seeing that money hit your account like clockwork really puts a smile on your face.
But for those of us who still get paid mostly in cash, there’s a few extra steps before the paycheck reaches our bank account.
Namely going to the ATM or bank and depositing your check, but this normally doesn’t take any longer than 5 minutes.
But for this user, things quickly went awry when the ATM took her $900 deposit, and then had an error and never loaded the money into her account!
Check it out!
Her video starts one night as she is sitting shocked in her car, left in disbelief after her bank’s ATM essentially stole her money!
“I just tried to deposit $900 at my bank in the ATM, and the ATM just ate all of my money. It said there was an error and then it just didn’t give me back the money.”
But when she checked the balance in her account, she said none of her money had been deposited!
But that wasn’t even the worst part, the worst part was that it was 9:15, and the bank wouldn’t be open until tomorrow morning!
“Now I have to just wait until tomorrow for $900 to just be magically credited back to me. It’s so upsetting, I’m trying hard not to cry.”
The worst part is the uncertainty! If it had happened to her during the day, she could go right into the lobby and sort it out, but who knows if there’s even a record of her deposit if there was a machine error!
And while it seemed like maintenance was notified of a problem, it’s not like the maintenance man could do anything to help her.
“There’s already a maintenance man working on the ATM because there was a task prompted by the ATM having an error.”
And while she was lucky to not be in desperate need of her money that night, she said it could have easily been a huge problem for her.
“Thank goodness I don’t need the money. Because like, what are you supposed to do? How do I just walk away from $900 that was mine?”
If it were me, I would have been camped outside that ATM like Taylor Swift fans waiting to get pit seats!
Check out her video for yourself!
@swhatever123
just keep swimming just keep swimming just keep swimming #sigh #problems #moneyproblems #momoneymoproblems #imsad
TikTok was quick to share their own stories of getting scammed by ATMs.
And this bank employee said all the bank had to do was recalibrate the machine.
Unfortunately this woman never got her missing money back!
And this user warned against the dangers of using ATM’s for deposits, saying to stick to going in for large amounts of money.
And finally, this paranoid commenter said she’d be videotaping her deposits from now on!
Honestly, I might be with her.
The ATM isn’t getting away with stealing my money!
