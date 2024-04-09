Bar Owner Proposes Getting Rid Of Tipping At One Of His Establishments
by Matthew Gilligan
Pat Light is a former professional baseball player who now owns bars.
He frequently posts videos on TikTok about the bar industry…and this one is pretty controversial.
Light weighed in on tipping in this video and he offered some interesting ideas.
Light said he’s thinking about trying out a no-tipping model at one of his bars to see how it goes.
He explained, “I own bars for a living and I get the most amount of hate saying that I don’t pay my staff a fair wage and yada yada yada, right? People don’t like the tipping culture. People don’t wanna be a part of it.”
Light said this approach would force him to charge his customers higher prices in order to pay his employees more, but he thinks customers might appreciate the no-tipping rule.
He asked viewers, “Would you guys be so inclined to do that?”
Check out his video.
@pat__light
Tipping culture is a sore subject in the United States and abroad. I would be curious if I got rid of it in one of my locations if sales spiked and people loved it. Prices with naturally have to go up to cover labor costs, but the expectation of coming in and just paying for your drinks and leaving might be something people are interested in. #patlight#hoboken#jerseycity#nycfood#tippingculture#tipping#restaurant#restaurantowner#foodandbeverage
Here’s how people reacted.
This person talked about what’s going on in Europe.
Another person asked a question…
And this TikTokker thinks things are already too expensive.
I don’t think that would go over too well in the U.S.
