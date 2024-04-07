Bartender Spills The Annoying Things That Customers Do That Really Grind Her Gears. – ‘If somebody asks me to ‘hook it up’ on their drink.’
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re the kind of person who likes to frequent drinking establishments, then you need to pay attention to this video.
A bartender named Alexa shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the things customers do that really grind her gears when she’s on the job.
Alexa bartends in Los Angeles and she told viewers, “Get ready with me while I tell you guys my bartender icks as a 3-year bartender.”
She started off by saying, “When someone walks into a bar and it’s a full bar and they say, ‘What do guys have?’ What do you think we have? Everything.”
She continued with another pet peeve and said, “When I’m making another customer’s drink and another customer hands me a checkbook, while my hands are full, […] What am I supposed to do, drop the drinks and grab it? Not happening.”
And then there’s tipping: “This should be obvious, but when someone writes ‘You’re so cute, oh I love you,’ or puts hearts and smiley faces on the checkbook but a $0 tip.”
Alexa also said, “If somebody asks me to ‘hook it up’ on their drink, I’m giving you a smaller pour than a single pour because I know you’re not gonna tip me.”
Another phenomenon that drives her nuts, “If someone is giving you free drinks on the house and then you don’t tip them. How does that logically make any sense to you?”
Alexa added, “I understand that inflation is high and everything is just getting more expensive, but you shouldn’t be going out if you cannot afford to tip your bartender. If you can afford a bunch of drinks, you can afford to tip your bartender. They live for their tips.”
There you have it!
