Boss Delayed Paying Employee What They Were Owed, So They Made Sure To Ghost Him For An Important Presentation
by Matthew Gilligan
So you ghost me on payday? I’m gonna ghost you on presentation day.
“So I just resigned from my job (small company) cause my manager would not pay me on time, he would avoid me on payday and I would have to seek him out and ask why he hasn’t paid me yet.
Things went from bad to worse.
I work remotely so we dont see each other often.
Granted he wasn’t always this bad, but he always paid me later than he was supposed to.
This year however it got worse as the company started doing badly.
I’m an understanding person but what irritated me more than anything was how I’d have to ask him why I’m not paid instead of him informing me that things are bad and will salary will be delayed.
Revenge time!
So I started planning my exit plan.
We also had a big project that we were working on and was supposed to be presented for the clients.
Comes presentation day I don’t show up.
Htexts and calls and I ignore him.
Then later that day I emailed him my resignation.
I thought I should make him feel what he’s made me feel for months.”
