Car Accident Victim Learned An Insurance Hack That Got Him Back $5,000 After A Wreck
by Chris Allen
Car wrecks…ugh.
Talk about a way to just completely upend like an entire half of your year.
If you’re lucky you’ve walked away from a minor one, no bodily injury to you or the other car’s passengers.
Because you’re going to then have to deal with insurance.
One guy on TikTok named Trevor was in a wreck, but he had some wisdom to impart.
He explains his wreck, and what went on with his insurance.
Nice setup.
“So when I got into a wreck, it was my fault, but my insurance still paid for it because I have full coverage.”
But it’s when his car got fixed that he learned something very interesting.
He explains that his 2016 Dodge Charger was worth $22k before the wreck.
And it’s now worth around $15k.
The guy told him, “Don’t forget to call your insurance and ask for a depreciation value.”
Camera: ZOOM.
He goes on to explain that if you have full coverage, and your car loses value because of the wreck,
“You can call your insurance and get a check for the amount of value that was lost in the wreck!”
Check out his full video here:
@itstrevorabney
Now let’s see how folks reacted to this glorious news.
Oh look an insurance agent was here to drop a wet blanket all over this parade.
One commenter was here for all the jokes.
While people just hate car insurance in general.
Can’t blame em.
Be safe out there, fam!
