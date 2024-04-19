Chinese Phone Scammer Tried To Get One Over On Him, So He Trolled Them And Got Satisfying Revenge
by Matthew Gilligan
What kind of person are you when it comes to scammers?
I just ignore them because I don’t want to engage, but some folks take it upon themselves to put them in their place…
Like this person did!
Read on and see how they handled this situation.
Decided to troll an internet scammer and I think I accidentally hit the jackpot.
“I got a spam text message – one of the obvious scam lead-ins – asking “Hello, is this Jessica’s phone?”
Wrong number!
I assumed it was a scam attempt but to be civil I replied politely that it was not. Got a series of follow up messages explaining their assistant must have copied the number incorrectly and apologizing for the inconvenience and introducing themselves and asking for my name…
At which point I was certain that it was an attempt to scam me. So I said that I would not be providing my name and they continued to try to engage me in conversation.
Here we go…
So I explained who I am – a parent with a child who suffered from a life-threatening illness, and that I had to spend staggering sums of money on her care… and since I had done him no wrong, why was he trying to defraud me of money?
I kept coming back to this – “next time you look in the mirror, make a note that this is what a person looks like who tries to steal money from the parent of a sick child.”
I figured if there was any humanity there, I might get the chance to live rent free in their head for a while… or maybe even encourage them to take up a more honorable profession.
It wasn’t over yet.
An hour or more passed and they came back to me about how I was in the USA and our imperialism was responsible for all the worlds problems, etc.
At which point I replied that my assumption was that he was in China and while I might not like how the Chinese government treats the people of Hong Kong, or Tibet, or its Uighur population, that wouldn’t justify my trying to steal from a random person in Shanghai.
I sent that, and heard nothing further.
I decided to follow up and troll a bit more and none of the messages went through. Then it dawned on me… I had said Hong Kong, Tibet, and Uighur in the same sentence to a guy in China.
Ah ha!
I’m pretty sure that’s the trifecta to hit their police state monitoring system… so he might be getting a bit more attention from the local authorities than he was really looking for.
I don’t know for sure and I probably never will, but it makes me feel good to know that I may have accidentally done just about the only thing that could cause the guy to get in trouble locally.”
I wonder what happened with that scammer…
Probably nothing good!
