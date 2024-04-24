Co-Worker On A Project Kept Pushing Their Work On Them, So They Took Some Time Off To Let Them Sink On Their Own
by Matthew Gilligan
Co-worker was pushing all his work load onto me for MONTHS.
“Her and me were made to be a team on a 6 month project.
Every day, she would leave for 3 to 5 hours.
This lady was full of it…
Whenever I asked her about where she disappeared to. And every day I only heard nonsense. ”
The Manager needed help”
“the new guys need help”
“I’m doing this I’m doing that”
2 months into the project I was fed up.
I could go to HR but I had a better idea. I’ll take few personal days.
Let’s see how she does.
Let’s see how she likes this…
Every day you have to submit the amount of work that you got done with.
And without me there for 4 days she couldn’t finish on time.
She even called me to ask when I was gonna be back.
“It’s not the same without you here”.
When I went back to work she was back at it same pattern. So now I went to HR.
Now I have a new project partner. And it’s someone who doesn’t slack off.”
This lady sounded like a nightmare!
Good job!
