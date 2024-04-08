College Student Vented Because His Professor Is Now Monetizing His Lectures. – ‘Trynna to run a side hustle on his students.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Are college professors really monetizing their lectures online?
Could it be true?
According to a TikTokker named Elias, it’s happening.
Elias posted a video on the social media platform and claimed that one of his professor’s video lectures was being monetized on YouTube.
Elias said, “As if college couldn’t get any more frustrating, my … professor monetized his lectures. Are you ******** me?”
He then showed viewers a screenshot of his computer screen.
His text overlay reads, “Professor trynna to run a side hustle on his students.”
Here’s what he had to say.
@dysoneliasfrank
Check out how people responded to his video.
This viewer has a solution…
Another person nailed it.
And one TikTokker said he’s just playing the game.
Hmmm, that’s kind of alarming.
