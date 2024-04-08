April 8, 2024 at 6:31 am

College Student Vented Because His Professor Is Now Monetizing His Lectures. – ‘Trynna to run a side hustle on his students.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dysoneliasfrank

Are college professors really monetizing their lectures online?

Could it be true?

According to a TikTokker named Elias, it’s happening.

Elias posted a video on the social media platform and claimed that one of his professor’s video lectures was being monetized on YouTube.

Source: TikTok/@dysoneliasfrank

Elias said, “As if college couldn’t get any more frustrating, my … professor monetized his lectures. Are you ******** me?”

Source: TikTok/@dysoneliasfrank

He then showed viewers a screenshot of his computer screen.

His text overlay reads, “Professor trynna to run a side hustle on his students.”

Source: TikTok/@dysoneliasfrank

Here’s what he had to say.

@dysoneliasfrank

♬ original sound – Elias

Check out how people responded to his video.

This viewer has a solution…

Source: TikTok/@dysoneliasfrank

Another person nailed it.

Source: TikTok/@dysoneliasfrank

And one TikTokker said he’s just playing the game.

Source: TikTok/@dysoneliasfrank

Hmmm, that’s kind of alarming.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter