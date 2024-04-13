Disgruntled Sephora Employee Claims She Was Laid Off After 10 Years And Is Now Spilling Their Secrets
by Laura Lynott
If you’ve ever been laid off from a job, you know what it’s like to yearn for revenge.
If you’ve dreamed of going online to tell the world, you’re not alone, and you don’t have to look very far to find videos of disgruntled employees (and ex-employees) doing just that.
@ShopTinSavings shows a photo of a woman, then claims that she was let go by Sephora.
Now she wants revenge by giving shoppers the best deal.
But we have NO idea if this is true or if this woman is even stating that.
“After being a beloved Sephora manager for 10 years, I was just laid off for no reason. Now I’m going to reveal Sephora secrets I was told to never share.”
The caption claims refunds are available for the difference in price of an item within a 14 days of it going on sale.
She warns customers not to try samples because they “never change them.”
She also claims that shoppers can get free makeovers if they last 15 minutes.
There’s no telling whether or not any of this information is correct, as the final caption directs people to download the Shop Tin Savings app!
So, is this ‘story’ actually a bid to sell to people via another retail site?
Watch the full video:
https://www.tiktok.com/@shoptinsavings/photo/7335520520114310446
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
This girl’s got a good attitude!
People want all the deets.
Aw, that’s awful!
Just use your own judgement online is the best advice!
But yeah, maybe avoid the samples.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!