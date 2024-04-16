‘Don’t send me any more money.’ – Facebook User Warns Of A Marketplace Scam That Uses Venmo To Steal Your Money
This time it comes to us from a TikTokker named Rachel who told viewers, “I just encountered probably the most advanced scammer yet.”
Rachel said she put a TV console up for sale online and a woman got in touch with her about it. The woman said her husband would pick up the console and asked Rachel where she lived. She also asked Rachel if she wanted to be paid via Zelle or Venmo.
Rachel said the woman told her she had a Venmo business account and that she sent a payment and needed Rachel’s email address to send her a receipt for the purchase.
Rachel got an email from the woman and that’s when she suspected something was amiss.
The email said that the woman needed to send her an additional $350 so Rachel’s Venmo account would have a minimum balance of $500. The email also stated that Rachel was to send back the extra money after the transaction went through.
Rachel said, “I tell her that’s really fishy. Don’t send me any more money. I’m gonna call Venmo.”
Rachel spoke to a Venmo employee and found out that the whole thing was a scam.
She told viewers, “Just be really careful. Whenever I’m buying or selling on Facebook Marketplace, unfortunately there’s a lot of really bad people out there.”
She added, “You’re going to have me send you money, and then you’re going to leave.”
