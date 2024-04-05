Electric Car Driver Details The Drama That Can Happen At Charging Stations. – ‘There’s like 10 cars behind me.’
by Laura Lynott
On paper that electric car sounds great – better for the environment and all that. But wow there’s a lot to consider, it appears.
A TikToker caused shockwaves online when she said there was “drama” unfolding as she waited to charge her car.
@niyaesperanza told her followers she was at a charging station on a sunday morning – eh, right about the time a lot of us are wanting to be curled up in bed!
She said: “There’s drama. Everyone is getting out of their cars right now. There’s drama at the electric car chargers.”
How bad did it get?
The driver had been waiting AN HOUR for a charger. Yes, an hour. Wow.
And then a woman pulled in to a defunct charger. And when that didn’t work, she went to snatch someone else’s place.
DRAMA!
Shouting occurred as those in the queue tried to get the woman to just be fair. Maybe she was a petrol driver normally and just didn’t get the half-a-day queue?!
The TikToker said: “There’s etiquette. There’s a clear line of 10 cars that [are] waiting.”
In the end the woman went to the back of the queue – it seemed she might have feared an electric shock from this crowd!
Maybe we should just board the bus to save the world?
Watch the full clip here:
@niyaesperanza
It got heated people meant business #carcharging #electriccar
