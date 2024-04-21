Female Truck Driver Shares Tense Clip Of White Truck Following Her On The Highway. – ‘Some dude in a RAM that’s taken an interest in me.’
by Laura Lynott
It seems part of women’s life that, every now then they are going to feel threatened by a man somewhere, and and most female drivers recognise the fear of being alone on the road late at night.
It ain’t right or fair but it seems to be something women have to deal with, unfortunately.
And woman has shone a light on one such scary incident.
@rissathetrucker shared with her followers how a pickup driver slowed down when he saw there was a woman driver in the truck beside him.
“This guy was passing me until he decided he wanted another look.”
The truck driver added that she had a dashcam setup which recorded her facial expression and the other was observing the road.
The camera films a white pickup passing her in the lane adjacent. But then the vehicle does something she isn’t expecting and SLOWS down.
She’s alarmed and radios that something isn’t right.
“Some dude in a RAM that’s taken an interest in me.”
Chillingly she realizes that 20 minutes later that truck driver is still “hanging around.”
And then a friend radios her to tell her a sign is ready to fall off on the back of the truck!
This is the last thing she needs to hear as who would want to pull over in this scenario.
After all that pickup was still keeping pace with her!
“White ram is still just hanging around. He’s probably married with kids and he’s just pacing me and being a creep down the parkway,” she added.
This was a really scary encounter and no woman should ever feel afraid on the road or anywhere.
The clip seems to have been taken down since being posted.
But check this video out of our trucker lady getting help from another female trucker. Gotta love that!
Stay safe all lady truckers everywhere!
@rissathetrucker
Just the ladies this time! #cbchatter #dashcam #trucking #fyp #peterbilt #truckertiktok #cb #femaletrucker #kentucky #driving #ladytrucker #ladytruckers
Here’s what people think of lady trucking life:
People giving all the love.
A lot of people just love women truck drivers!
It’s kinda like a dream for some women.
None of us like that this weird stuff is part of reality.
But it is nice to know we have each other’s backs.
