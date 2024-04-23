Grocery Store Implements A Ridiculous Bag Policy, So A Customer Figures Out A Clever Way Around It
by Trisha Leigh
Many grocery chains are going to a “bagless” system where you have to bring your own sacks or buy their reusable ones.
This is in an attempt to cut down on plastic waste, which is great – but teaching yourself to remember to bring bags to the store can be a bit of a journey.
This shopper struggles to remember to bring bags, so he just dumps the items in his car and bags them at home.
I live in NJ. A few years ago, a law was passed saying that stores can’t give plastic bags, but may sell bags that last for over 100 (125?) visits.
Because of this law, people have to remember to put their bags back in their cars and take them to the grocery store, which sometimes you forget.
I’ve forgotten a few times, and just loaded the groceries in the cart, take them to the car, dump them in and then grab some bags or boxes when I get home.
For larger items, the store puts a “sold” sticker on them to cut down on theft.
My local grocery store has self checkout lanes for people with 20 items or less, and any larger order has to use the cashier.
No big deal, its usually easier with the large order anyway.
When you go to the cashier, they have to put ‘SOLD’ stickers on the larger items that won’t go into a bag- i.e. a gallon of milk, bags of dog food,…
The shopper in front of him bagged two large items and forced the cashier to sticker everything else.
Here’s the MC.
There was a ‘kid’ (late teens/early 20’s) in front of me who had a lot of smaller items, and a couple large items. He also did not have any bags.
The cashier looked at his load, and said their manager is enforcing putting a sticker on anything that goes in the cart loose, so he should buy a bag for $1.
Kid replies- sure, give me one bag.
The cashier grabs the bag and starts scanning, the kid takes the large boxes of cereal and fills the bag, then says the bag is full, I guess you need to put a sticker on the other items.
The Cashier smirks, and takes each item, scans it, puts a sticker on it, then scans the next thing – this was things like 1 banana, 1 apple, 1 orange, cans of soup, etc.
Probably 20-30 things that would have been a tight fit in the one bag.
When it was my turn at the counter, the cashier just looked at me and said ‘please tell me you brought your bags’
He thought it was glorious, but did Reddit?
Apparently life could be even easier (for cashiers).
Some people really do prefer the self checkout, though.
I’m sure this will make its way to America eventually.
People would not like this part, I’m sure.
I mean, it’s a fair point.
This seems like a lot of trouble caused for the wrong person.
I mean, who did he really stick it to, here?
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · groceries, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, shopping, stick it to the man, top