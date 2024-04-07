Guy’s Sixth Grade Bully Comes Into His Work Asking For A Job, He Not Only Gets The Bully Fired, But Also Gets Him Dumped
We all had someone who made our lives miserable in school.
Even now, out of grade school for almost ten years, I still remember the jerks who I dreaded seeing during the school day.
And I’m sure more than a few of us have been dreaming about getting our revenge since we were back in school!
But many of us never get the chance outside of our dreams!
But when this user’s sixth-grade bully came into his job asking to be hired, he not only got him fired, but even broke him and his girlfriend up!
Check it out!
I got my 6th grade bully fired and his gf to break up with him.
When I was in sixth grade, I was being bullied by this boy in my grade, we’ll call him, Tom.
He bullied me everyday especially during P.E class.
I remember thinking about how I was going to enact my revenge on him one day.
Much to OP’s surprise, that day actually came when Tom walked into the restaurant he worked at, looking for a job!
Well fast forward to 10 years later I am working at a popular lunch spot and my manager asked me about hiring this new guy named Tom.
I knew it was him and I gave him a bad recommendation, but that wasn’t the end of it, because he still got hired.
I found out that Tom had and girlfriend who he was trying to keep a secret.
And when a coworker shared that she had been sleeping with Tom, OP saw a golden opportunity.
She writes up a beautiful Facebook message to Tom’s girlfriend telling her everything that had happened between them the night before.
After that, she goes home and tells the owner about what a slime-ball Tom truly was.
Tom got fired like a week later, and his girlfriend broke up with him.
Haha!
Hard to feel bad for Tom, seems like he was a jerk to OP in middle school, and from his behavior it looks like nothing has changed!
And while Reddit said they were all for giving someone a second chance, sometimes people never change!
This user agreed, saying while its usually best to let things go, Steve definitely had it coming to him.
This Mom said she tells her son to always treat people with respect for this exact reason.
Many wondered if Steve recognized the former object of his torment.
But finally, this user said OP was the real loser for still being mad about something that happened in sixth grade.
Forgive and forget? Not in this house.
Never forgive, never forget.
