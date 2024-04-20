He Puts Up With His Mother-In-Law’s Behavior, So When His Parents Visit And His Wife Criticizes Them He Calls Her Out
by Trisha Leigh
I would argue that dealing with in-laws can be one of the most challenging parts of being married – especially after you have children.
Most people will do their best, but dealing with people you didn’t marry but who are suddenly “family” can be tough even so.
This husband is not close with his family, but his mother-in-law basically lives with them.
So, for context, my wife and I have very different relationships with our families.
Mine is huge and complicated and my relationship with my parents is strained.
It’s kind of been on the mend since having kids but we don’t see my mom and dad very much as we live overseas.
My wife has only her mom. Dad passed long ago and no siblings.
They are very close and her mom has been with us about 50% of the last four years helping out with our kids.
He has done his best not to overly criticize, even though he has plenty of complaints.
Especially bad because I’m communicating with her in what’s not my native language and it is very difficult for me to understand.
I constantly tell her to speak up and speak clearly and she just kind of giggles. Rude.
Anyway, I try not to make a big issue of it (or that she’s super pessimistic, or that she talks with her mouth full of food, or a million other things) because I know she’s family now.
It’s on me to put up with it.
When his family came to visit, though, his wife did not bite her tongue.
So, when my parents visited for just two weeks this behavior was not reciprocated by my wife or my mother in law.
Constantly, they were criticizing the way they talk, their clothes, their humor, they way they act toward the kids, everything.
They are kind of annoying but I didn’t like this and I said it to my wife.
I reminded her that I put up with her mom nonstop without complaints and asked her to refrain from speaking poorly about my parents, especially with her mom.
She didn’t like it when he called her out on it.
I told her that it makes me very sad and uncomfortable and that she should understand how much it means to me that our relationship is finally repaired.
It’s not the time to complain about presents that they brought being inadequate.
My wife is furious now. Says I’m “censoring” her.
Did I do something wrong?
I feel like I’m just asking for what I give but maybe I’m too close to see clearly.
Does Reddit think he did something wrong? Let’s find out!
The top comment is not on the wife’s side at all.
But this person thinks it’s more of a communication issue.
Others defended the husband, though.
But this person didn’t think they had enough information to judge.
They say it’s tough to tell exactly what’s going on.
I think men often get demonized on Reddit.
In this situation, I think the husband is being more civilized, though.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.