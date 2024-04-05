He Spilled The Beans On His Cousin’s Secret Tattoo At A Family Reunion, So She Got Upset And Left The Party
by Matthew Gilligan
I still remember when my older brother got his first tattoo and tried to hide it from my dad.
Let’s just say that when the old man finally found out about it, he wasn’t too happy.
And it was a good thing my brother lived across the country in California…
But now on to this man’s story!
Was this guy an ******* for calling out his cousin’s tattoo at a family reunion?
Read the story below and see what you think.
AITA for accidentally revealing my cousin’s hidden tattoo during a family reunion?
“Today I (28m) was at a family reunion my family holds every year, and everyone was catching up.
I noticed my cousin (let’s call her Jessica) acting a bit secretive about her wrist, always keeping it covered.
Curiosity got the better of me, and during a moment of lighthearted teasing, I playfully, but perhaps a bit too loudly, asked if she had a secret tattoo or something.
Surprise!
To my surprise, Jessica blushed and sheepishly blurted out that she did, in fact, have a hidden tattoo she hadn’t shared with anyone else.
Everyone got kinda quiet and stared at us, and I realized I might have just exposed her well-kept secret.
That didn’t turn out the way he expected…
Naturally, everyone started asking if they could see the tattoo, but Jessica seemed really embarrassed and so she fled the scene and hid in her car.
It’s been about an hour and I think she’s still in there and the atmosphere at the reunion has been a bit awkward ever since.
I feel kinda bad, but I didn’t make her blurt out that she had a tattoo. I also want to help but I don’t know how.
So, AITA for accidentally revealing my cousin’s hidden ink during a family reunion?”
Check out what Reddit users had to say.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual said he acted like an *******.
This person agreed.
Another reader said he might’ve just been clueless…
And this Reddit user had a lot to say.
That was a strange story…
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.