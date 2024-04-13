Her Ex Refuses To Pay Back The $1500 He Owes Her, So She Locks Him Out Of The Playstation Account He Set Up With Her Email
Breakups are always tricky, but particularly so when it comes to the dividing the stuff!
Who gets the TV? Who paid for this coffee table? And God help you if you got a dog together!
And sometimes you’re fighting for stuff neither of you actually want, you just don’t want the other person to have it!
But in the modern age of streaming services and memberships, a new issue of shared possessions has arisen: the subscriptions!
When this user’s ex refused to pay the money he owed her, she got her revenge by kicking him off the playstation account he had made using her email!
Locked my ex out of his PlayStation account right after he renewed his subscription
When my ex and I broke up he owed me about £1500 as I paid off his credit card debt, we had agreed it would be repaid no matter what even if we broke up.
Well, shocker, that went out the window after I left him as he claimed he “couldn’t afford” to give me anything at all.
Along with this he kept almost all of our shared possessions and returned my TV to me broken and without any cables.
But there was one possession she had bought that she still had access to!
The PlayStation was a gift from me when we had first got together.
He set up his new PlayStation account using my email address and I hadn’t thought about it since.
Yesterday I received an email informing me of “my” purchase of a PlayStation Plus years subscription.
And she saw her golden opportunity to get back at the man who still owed her not only all her possessions, but also her $1500!
I’ve logged into the account, set up two-factor authentication with my friends number and remotely signed out all devices.
He’s got me blocked on most platforms and vice* versa so I probably won’t get hear about it but I’m still satisfied as anything.
Hit him where it hurts, girl! And hey, now you’ve got your own Playstation account. That would really put salt in the wound, if his ex-girlfriend started playing Playstation after they broke up!
Reddit absolutely loved her revenge, and was quick to share their own stories of booting their exes off shared accounts!
This user decided to be particularly cruel and ruin Game Of Thrones for their ex by cutting them off ten minutes into the episode.
Another user also had Game Of Thrones ruined for them, but it was actually completely on accident!
And when this user’s ex got kicked off her Dad’s account, he had the nerve to ask for the password back!
And finally, this user used a shared account to play a hilarious prank on his brother!
All I’m saying is if you cut me off in the middle of Game Of Thrones, I’d be outside your house within the hour!
Anyway you slice it… this is cold!
