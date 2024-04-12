Her Fiancé Wanted Her To Pretend She Gave Him An Expensive Gift To Impress His Family, But She Refused To Play Along And Exposed Him In Front Of Everybody
AITA for exposing my fiancee after he lied about the gift I got him for his birthday?
“My, F24, fiance M25 comes from a wealthy family, unlike me.
His family can be a bit obsessed over looks and status. He’s the only child so his parents spoil him all the time.
They got him 2 cars (one at 18 & one at 23 after he graduated) they also bought him the apartment we live in etc.
He told me once that his mom thinks I should consider wearing brand clothes and makeup especially when attending their family functions where important people are present.
He said he’d pay for everything but I have a specific style/brand and I’m comfortable with it but put aside couple outfits to wear when visiting.
For his birthdays they do exaggerate with their celebration and for his 25th birthday they reserved a restaurant for the occasion and sent out invitations.
I heard that inside their invitations they included a list of acceptable/expensive gifts to bring. His mom sent me one which had me like, huh?
I called her and she apologetically said “well, he REALLY wants this, he will be disappointed if he doesn’t get this”.
I told her really it’s between him and I. I decided to gift him a handmade gift which was floral frame for our future wedding photo to put on the counter.
He said his parents won’t be happy and will think I’n being cheap. He offered to get a pair of expensive NIKE shoes and all I had to do is act like I got it for him in front of his parents to get them off our back.
I refused and said this is my gift and I won’t pretend.
At the party and when he was opening gifts I found out that he opened some box and pulled out NIKE shoes and acted thrilled while thanking me for getting them for him.
I was confused I said this wasn’t my gift and started looking for it among the other gifts.
I asked where he put the floral frame and he acted dumb.
I got so mad I told him in front of his parents that he shouldn’t have lied about what I originally gifted him and that if he was ashamed of it then I will be keeping it.
His family and friends were staring silently. His mom tried to follow ms outside but I got into an Uber and left.
He texted me and was livid saying he was just trying to protect me from his family’s criticism about the handmade gift I was planning to give him and said I could’ve played along and got this over with.
Instead I exposed him when he was just trying to get his family to understand that I’m not being cheap.
I went to stay with a friend and haven’t spoken to him yet after this. I did tell him about how his family is behaving and he agrees they can be a bit shallow sometimes but he also said he’s nothing without them and can not be arguing with them after all they’ve done for him.
I feel like I disrupted his birthday with how I reacted when I could’ve waited another time and just swallowed this pill.”
