Her Friend Insisted On Bringing Her 5-Year-Old To A Bar, So She Put Her Foot Down And Told Her To Stay Home
by Matthew Gilligan
Don’t even think about it…
That’s what I say to myself every time I plan a party or an outing with friends and I know the question they’re gonna ask…”is this a kid-friendly thing?”
No, it’s not!
And it sounds like the woman who wrote this story on Reddit might be my spirit animal.
Check out what she had to say.
AITA for telling my friend not to come if she’s bringing her kid?
“One of my (nearly 30) friends put together a get together at a restaurant for my birthday.
The place has a bar where we’re going to be hanging out. The plan was to get a bit tipsy and order appetizers. My husband and I have a 3 year old, but we’re hiring a babysitter for the night. We rented out a private room with a bar.
One person didn’t get the memo.
My other friend, Missy, has a 5 year old daughter. She mentioned she was going to bring her. I offered to pay my babysitter extra to watch her daughter.
Missy said no because her daughter is in daycare all day and she doesn’t want her to have to then be with a sitter. I said I understand but I don’t think it’s appropriate for her to come.
One, I know our group. We’re going to get rowdy and I don’t want to censor myself. Two, Missy’s daughter is like a lot of 5 year olds: she doesn’t sit still, wants to run over the place.
Missy admits she doesn’t bring her out to restaurants much because she doesn’t know how to act. But I also know Missy will just sort of let her as she’s very permissive.
They tried to reason with her.
I spoke to my friend who put it together and said I don’t want any kids there. There’s a reason I got a sitter for my own kid. That friend agreed and told Missy not to bring her daughter.
Missy has now thrown a fit and said she’s not coming. I said I completely understand. There are events I have missed because I don’t want to leave my daughter and the group understands as we all have kids.
I told Missy I’d be glad to have a playdate/lunch another time with our kids so we can still hang out. I told Missy I can’t stop her from coming to the restaurant but we absolutely will not allow her to come into the private room. She’s very hurt that we’re excluding her.
Also, if it’s relevant, Missy didn’t pay for the rented room. Two of my other friends did as a gift to me. So, it’s not as if I’m telling her she can’t come to something she paid for.
AITA for not wanting a kid at my party and telling my friend she can’t come if she brings her?”
Leave the kids out of it once in a while!
It’s good for you!
