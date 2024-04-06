Her Husband Moved To The U.S. Without Her And Now Wants a Divorce. She Won’t Do It And His Attorney Fees Are Adding Up.
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this guy sounds like a total creep! And if you think I’m being a little too judgmental, just wait until you see what this fella did to the lady he married.
But it’s not all bad…
Because she got some epic revenge!
Check out what happened!
Letting my ex husband drown in attorney fees.
“After 5 years of marriage and endless false promises I finally get my personal revenge.
My ex husband (32) and I (33) got married in 2017 after one year of long distance relationship between the US and Germany. We sealed the deal, got married in the US and he wanted me to live with him in the good ‘ol US of A, because he didn’t wanted to learn another language.
It seemed like everything was on the up-and-up.
To make things easier he moved in with me in Germany for a job, I helped him to get, so we would have time to finalize my plans for emigration and immigration.
Now my ex didn’t even got started to gather all required documents for himself to be my sponsor. Said and done, I had all documents well sorted out, canceled all my contracts, sold my belongings, sent large parts of my things to the US and said goodbye to my lovely home, friends and family.
She got a huge shock.
Little did I know, my ex husband did not do a single bit of research or even did his part for my immigration process and I wasn’t able to set foot on the plane that would bring me to my new home. Long story short, he left to the US without me, and I was homeless, with a suitcase and two cats.
He continued to lead me on with promises to come and get me. Meanwhile he started a “polyamourous” affair. Later he got involved with a 21 year old lady. I lived with my parents for a few month, to get back on my feet. Find a new apartment and a new source of income.
Now, I never went to German officials to get our marriage recognized in Germany, mostly, because I didn’t think it was necessary, because we planned to live together in the US. But my laziness was proven to be useful later.
It was time to move on.
Since he was with his new girlfriend (21) I broke up the relationship (in the US we still count as married) and focused on myself, regaining my independence and rebuild my life in my home country.
I fell in love with an acquaintance (31) I’ve known for 13 years and we soon found that we have very much the same goals in life and the very same ideals and wishes for a Monogamous life.
Meanwhile I’ve been in contact with my ex to finally get him to start the divorce in the US, (since the marriage was closed in the US, only a US citizen is able to petition for the divorce at the district court) I didn’t want my name to be further affiliated with him and I also didn’t see the reason why he should further profit from tax benefits. I made clear I didn’t wanted this anymore and wanted to move on.
Finally he got a process started and forgot one single thing.
I am NOT an American citizen.
She knew the rules.
So everything that applies in the US when it comes to paperwork, doesn’t apply to me in Germany. Means, serving me via email? Nope. Wanting me to sign something electronically? Nope, not possible.
All they would have to do is to send me the notarized, signed and translated paperwork via physical mail. But they don’t. So I get email after email with pleas to get me to sign the US divorce papers electronically. With every mail his lawyer sends me, his pay ramps up.
Don’t get me wrong, I certainly told the lawyer what he has to do in order to get me to sign a legally significant piece of paper, but I guess he doesn’t know international laws.
She could wait…
So at this point my ex still sits on all of my belongings I asked him to give back and since he doesn’t do that, I’ll keep collecting spam mails from his lawyer.
That’s my personal revenge for leading me on, using my hopeless romantic heart and leaving me alone when things went bad.
I don’t count as married in Germany and am currently expecting a little baby boy with my partner and we are building a life together without false promises.”
Check out what people said about this on Reddit.
This reader shared their thoughts.
Another individual is happy for her.
This individual said she did the right thing.
Another Reddit user asked a good question.
This reader thinks he was just using her.
Well, I bet he won’t do that again!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.