Her Husband Puts Away Groceries In The Laziest Way Possible So She Puts Him On Blast. – ‘He really put powdered tea and salt inside the fridge.’
by Matthew Gilligan
That sure doesn’t look good…
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what can only be described as a terrible tragedy: the way her husband put away the groceries in their refrigerator.
Uh oh…this doesn’t look good…
The text overlay on the video reads, “Anyone else’s husband put groceries away like this…” and shows that her dear old hubby didn’t bother to take any of the groceries out of their bags.
He just plopped ’em right onto the shelves of the fridge!
In her caption, she wrote, “He really put powdered tea and salt inside the fridge.”
This guy might give new meaning to the word LAZY.
Check out her video.
https://www.tiktok.com/@thevillanuevafam_/video/7342620322648100142
Here’s what people had to say about it.
This person made a funny comment.
Another individual said her husband wouldn’t pull this.
Another TikTokker run things in their house.
I bet this guy will never do it again.
lol… I’m kidding. He’ll do it again.
