His Brother-In-Law Lost A Coat He Paid $100 For, But He’s Demanding $700 From Him

I'm not sure how I feel about this one

On one hand, I understand being incredibly frustrated if someone loses something that you own.

On the other hand, asking for a ton of extra money compared to how much you paid for that item?

Hmmmmm…

Is this guy acting like a jerk?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for telling my BIL to pay me $700 for my lost coat when I bought it for $100?

“Last year I was at the mall with my fiance when I saw this awesome cashmere/wool coat.

Score!

It was perfect in every way and there was only one left in my size. The best news was that it was on clearance for $100 so I bought it without a second thought. I have worn it several times last year but it hasn’t been cold enough this year for me to break out the coat.

Last week when I saw the news about the upcoming cold front, I decided it was time to take it to the dry cleaners so that I can wear it this week.

After tearing all my closets apart without seeing it, I asked my fiance if she had seen it. She told me that she haven’t seen me wear it in a while so she lent it to her brother to wear to a wedding.

Uh oh…

I was annoyed at hearing this but decided not to make a big deal so I simply told her to tell her brother to bring it back so I could get it dry cleaned. Thursday rolls around and he hasn’t brought it back so I asked her about it again, nothing.

Come Friday, and i haven’t heard anything so I called him. He said that he told my wife on Tuesday that he got wasted at the wedding and lost my coat. I was super annoyed at this so I told him he owes that exact coat from that exact brand.

Last night my fiance came home from work in a mood and handed me $100. She said that her brother dropped off the money and I shouldn’t have made her brother pay for the coat since I knew he doesn’t make very much and I haven’t worn it but a handful of times.

Nope!

I looked at the $100 and told her I wanted a replacement coat or the amount it currently cost so that I can buy a new one and that $100 won’t cover it. She said he went to the store and it cost $700 now but she knew I only paid $100 for it so she told him $100 would cover the cost.

I argued that $100 doesn’t buy me a new coat. We went back and forth but couldn’t find any common ground. She offered to throw in an extra $100 of her own money and said sarcastically that I’m coming out ahead.

I argued that I’m still out a coat and nothing will satisfy my loss except for a replacement coat. She argued that I don’t have to have the exact coat and that I can buy a similar one with $200.

Now, things are getting complicated.

She thought I was being ridiculous and called her parents on speaker phone. Of course they sided with their children and her dad tried to say that a man shouldn’t be so hung up on a coat.

I told him that a man replaces what he loses. So now they’re all mad at me for wanting to make a profit from their son and intimating that he’s not a man.

Am I wrong for wanting the same coat as a replacement?”

Here’s what folks had to say.

One person said he’s NTA.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This Reddit user said his fiancée is the issue…

Source: Reddit/AITA

One reader said he needs to dump his GF.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Source: Reddit/AITA

A lot going on in that story!

