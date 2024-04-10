His Girlfriend Doesn’t Want Him To Have A Relationship With Her Cheating Dad, But He Called Her A Hypocrite For Not Holding Her Mom To The Same Standard
AITA for calling my GF a hypocrite and saying I can have a relationship with her dad if I want to?
“Me and my GF Corey (both 27) have been together 5 years. I’ve know her family for a long time and have formed a good relationship with her dad.
There was some BIG family drama.
We both golf and watch sports together, I consider him a friend. Like 3 years ago it comes out (3rd party) that Corey’s mom was having an affair. Her dad moved out and her mom went nuts.
I stayed out of it but I refused to accompany Corey to her mom’s house. I don’t associate with cheaters and let her go alone unless it is a big Holliday or important event at her moms.
This whole time Corey was pushing her dad to reconcile with her mom. She begged him to try counseling and talked about forgiveness.
Things got…weird…
Idk what happened but Corey’s dad eventually gave in and went to counseling. They reconciled 2 years ago. Then it became this weird situation where Corey’s mom seemed to enjoy brining up her affair.
She would post on social media how forgiveness and the church brought them back together. Constantly talking about power of prayer. As a man I could see her dad really didn’t like it. Imo he was only sticking around for the sake of the family.
Then it happened…
In February this year Corey’s dad left in the middle of the night (according to Corey’s mom- her dad told me he left a note). He moved in with a woman he had been seeing.
They are now divorced and Corey’s dad is living with this woman. I’ve maintained my friendship with him. I told him I can’t really blame him as he was in a no-win situation.
Corey on the other hand has been a nightmare. She’s blocked her dad. Bashes him to friends and family. Gets mad at me for carrying on a relationship with him.
She also goes to her moms house regularly to “comfort” her mom.
None of this she did to her mom whenever she cheated years ago. Instead saying that “they worked past that together”.
Last night I called her a hypocrite in front of her brother. Saying that she never blamed her mom, instead preached forgiveness.
Never cut her mom off and never forced me to stop talking to her dad. She never went over to her dads rental alone to “comfort” him. Only push him to reconcile.
Things are heating up.
She then demanded I stop talking to her dad. I said I’m an adult who doesn’t let others dictate their relationships. That me and her dad do not discuss her in any form. We talk about baseball.
So no I wouldn’t stop because she wants to be a hypocrite and not hold her mom accountable for what happened. I recommended therapy for her but was called an ******* for this. I don’t think I need to apologize as calling her a hypocrite is accurate.
AITA?”
Drama…
It just never seems to end!
