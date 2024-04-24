His Roommate Wouldn’t Stop Stealing His Food, So He Decided To Get Even by Grossing Him Out
Inconsiderate roommate wouldn’t stop eating my food.
“I had a roommate years ago that always ate the food I purchased. And sometimes the leftover food I made.
He always had an excuse, like he was too tired to go to the store but he would replace my food tomorrow. He never replaced my food.
If you want to be that way…
So I decided to be petty. I had a half gallon of milk that I left outside for about two weeks. I let it get nice and spoiled, then put it in the fridge. The morning after, my roommate decided to help himself to a bowl of my cereal, and lost it when he poured chunky milk into the bowl.
It smelled awful and had the most disgusting texture to it. The entire kitchen and living room smelled rancid. Of course, I was the one to blame because I kept the milk past the expiration date.
But wait! There’s more!
This one was my favorite. I simply took non-hard boiled eggs and put them in a container labeled “hard boiled eggs.” I woke up the next morning to him yelling and cussing, as he stormed into my room and asked why I did that.
He asked for it!
I asked why it mattered how I labeled my food. He was sitting in the living room and tried to crack a couple eggs at a time on the coffee table. The raw egg got all over his hands, the table and on the rug under it.
This didn’t stop him from taking my food, but it happened less frequently.
I spoke with him several times about this, and he agreed he would stop. But he never did. He just told me what I wanted to hear and ignored it after that.”
