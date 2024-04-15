His Step-Sister Was Horrific To Him Throughout Their Lives, So When She Gets Cancer He Is Absolutely Vicious In Return
by Chris Allen
Karma is a bit – rough sometimes huh?
But it almost always feels deserved, and right on time.
Because being horrible to people can have its inconspicuous consequences.
Sometimes though, it doesn’t always feel satisfying to see people get what they deserve.
As bad as they might have been.
This story is one exactly like that.
And it left our storyteller feeling the same.
AITA for telling my sister with cancer that “Bad things happen to bad people”
Me (27M) and my sister (Ava 31) have never gotten along for a number of reasons.
I was adopted at age 8 and she still only addresses our parents as her parents and she calls me “a family friend” not her brother when introducing me to people.
He goes through a list of the horrid things she did to her.
I was overweight for most of my childhood and she used to bully me over it a lot.
I have a stereotypically “girl” name (I was named after my birth mom. for the sake of this post, think Kelly or Anna.
Something boring and basic but unmistakably girly) and she continues to this day to bully me over it.
This one is downright life-ruining in high school.
She outed me as gay to our entire high school in the school paper.
She says I ruined her life because I encouraged her parents to foster our other 2 siblings.
And this, when he was 13 years old, is pretty inexcusable.
She once locked me out of our house for 3 days while my parents were out of town.
I was 13 and had to stay at the neighbor’s house because she wouldn’t open the door even when my parents called and told her to.
There are many more examples for her being awful but these ones came to mind first.
Then the meeting happened when his sister revealed what was wrong.
Last week, Ava called me, my siblings, and my parents and asked us to come over for lunch.
Me and my siblings had to stop and pick up food on the way over to her house (She won’t cook for us, only for our parents) so we drove together.
When we got there our parents were already there in the kitchen crying. I asked what happened and Ava told us that she had cancer and she wanted our support.
And he offered negative support, to put it mildly.
I said “I’m sorry about that” cause I really didn’t know what else to say. Ava and my parents got upset and we all basically got into a screaming match.
I told her that she really shouldn’t be surprised that karma finally found her. Ava asked what I meant and I told her that bad things happen to bad people.
Now he’s left wondering…did he go too far?
She started sobbing and I walked right out the front door. My parents have been calling me to say that I was an AH and my siblings are mad that I drove away without them but they agree that Ava is awful.
I’m starting to feel kind of bad because I know how horrible cancer is and I know that no one deserves to go through that. AITA?
One person saw this one straight down the middle.
While another person saw OP’s actions in a less-stellar light.
One Redditor sure wasn’t surprised by his reaction.
And another commenter reminded us that getting sick doesn’t absolve the AH in anyone.
That is cold… but that’s what you get if you’re awful.
