His Wife Excluded Him From His Kids’ Births, So He’s Going To Be With His Sister When She Gives Birth Because She’s All Alone. Now His Wife Thinks The Whole Thing Is Weird.

by Matthew Gilligan
Family is important, and for some folks, family is EVERYTHING.
AITA For Insisting That I Be There When My Sister Gives Birth When My Wife Doesn’t Like It?
“I (40m) have a younger sister “Beth” (28f) who’s due to give birth in a couple of weeks in another state.
Unfortunately, her jerk of a husband is divorcing her and our mom is caring for our dad after he had his second heart related surgery.
Beth was crying to me one night on the phone about how alone she feels after her best friend had to back out of being in the delivery room due to a family emergency and our sister couldn’t get the time off of work from her job overseas.
Beth said that her doctor told her that they may have to do a C-section and she was panicking. I let her cry about it for nearly an hour and then Big Brother mode kicked in and I offered to fly out and support her.
It was something I did without any real thought but I meant it because this was my baby sister and she was going through a rough time and told me she was scared.
I have the type of job where I can get permission to work from home and since I’m well liked and respected in the office, my boss was willing to let me do this provided that my work performance isn’t impacted.
My sister sounded so relieved when I told her the good news and everyone in the family was giving me the preverbal pat on the back.
The only one who wasn’t happy was my wife “Kim” (37f) who told me that I needed to stay here for the kids and that Beth can either find someone else or do it alone.
My kids “Cody” (13m), “Chelsea” (10f), “Connor” (7m) all know that their aunt is going through a tough time and needs help and said that they were fine with me leaving for a while.
Kim insisted that the kids were lying and didn’t want me to go and I said that even if it was true, I was still going because Beth needed me and that I would make it up to the kids later.
This caused a fight between us and in the heat of the moment Kim admitted that she didn’t want me to go because she thought that it was weird for an uncle to be present at the birth.
This brought up old wounds for me since I was denied access to the birthing room for all three of my children as Kim only wanted her mom and sister there. In truth, Beth’s baby will be the first and possibly only time I’ll ever get to see a baby be born live and Kim doesn’t like it.
I snapped back with the aforementioned births of my children and said that if Kim didn’t want me to go so bad then she can call Beth, my parents, and my sister and explain it all to them because there was no way I was going to break Beth’s heart when she needed family most.
Kim is now saying that I’m an *******.
AITA?”
