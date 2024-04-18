His Wife Took Away The New TV He Bought, So He Won’t Let Her Drive the Car Anymore
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sounds like a healthy relationship!
Actually, I take that back…
This sounds like a terrible situation!
But that’s just my opinion…now it’s up to you to read the story below and see if you think this guy was out of line.
Check out what happened!
AITA for taking away my wife’s car keys because she took away my TV?
“I have always spilt my income 50-50 with my wife.
She is religious (Baptist) but I am not. This has never been a problem for us, until this summer when I got a large raise at my job and I started buying things that she claimed were ‘greedy’ and ‘consumerist.’
I just told her I’m using my share of the income and I can buy what I want.
He decided to make a big purchase.
I thought that it was over but last weekend I finally got a Ps5 and bought a 65″ 8K QLED TV, in total it was about 5 grand. I was really excited to watch the super bowl with my friends on it (I’m hosting a little party this year) but my wife was furious, she thought it was a terrible decision and she didn’t care I used my own money.
When I came home from work on Monday (today’s Thursday) my wife said she took away my TV, sure enough it was gone. I looked everywhere for it but we have a modest 3 bedroom house, so who knows where it is now.
Uh oh…
I have been arguing with her for 4 days and she’s not budging, so this morning I finally snapped. I took away her car keys and also removed her tires. I told her I’ll do the grocery shopping and our kids will be fine since they ride the bus, but I am not giving her that car back until she gets me my TV.
She is obviously furious but the super bowl is in 3 days and I’ll be darned if I’m letting her control what makes me happy.
AITA?”
Now let’s see what people had to say about this on Reddit.
One person didn’t hold back.
Another reader thinks they all suck.
This individual shared their thoughts.
Another reader said he’s NTA
And one person stated the obvious…
These two need some help…
Professional help!
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.