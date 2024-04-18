His Wife Won’t Stop Spending Money On Starbucks, So He Took Her Credit Card Away And Hid It
by Matthew Gilligan
I like to buy Starbucks from time to time when I feel like treating myself, but you and I both know that stuff adds up!
So I can understand where this fella is coming from…
But is he taking things too far?
Let’s see what the heck is going on here…
AITA for not letting my wife buy Starbucks anymore?
“My wife has recently got a taste for Starbucks and started going there once or twice a week last November.
This money adds up…
Recently she’s going everyday and getting venti special drinks and doesn’t finish them.
It’s getting out of hand. She’s spending around 50 dollars a week and she doesn’t even finish the drink.
I asked her multiple times to at least get the tall drinks or get an amazing coffee machine.
I don’t mind spending the money for a good coffee machine cause at least we all get to enjoy it and it saves money in the future.
She doesn’t want to and I’m getting really frustrated. She is a stay at home wife and our son basically takes care of himself.
I can afford the drink but spending 200 dollars a month on coffee is just a waste.
He’s OVER IT.
We can do so much with that money. $2,400 dollars a year is a vacation is the way I think of it.
We got into an argument when I saw the credit card statement and she spent 300 dollars last month.
I took her credit and hid it.
She says I’m overreacting but 300 dollars isn’t a joke.”
I think I’m on his side!
