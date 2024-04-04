How Can You Tell That Someone Is Selfish? – ‘One person that is constantly interrupting.’
“When anything that happens to them is the worst thing in the world and whatever happens to you is not that bad and a waste of time talking about or dealing with.
“I know your mom **** a month ago but my best friend of 3 years **** too so I don’t see why you are so sad all of the time.”
I think narcissism and selfishness go hand-in-hand so there you go.”
Never their fault.
“My former neighbors are bad alcoholics.
Every night is a Friday night. Weekends are like New Years. The police were constantly getting called to their house, their kids not only destroyed their property but other people’s as well. Their junk was always strewn all over multiple yards.
Their landlord evicted them. My neighbor was mad and fought hard in court to stay because they “paid their rent” via assistance.
It was everyone else’s fault but theirs. It was the landlord’s fault for being biased against them. The neighbors fault for complaining about their kids. Their parents fault for not helping more. Everyone bears the blame but them.
All I can say is it has been so peaceful since they’ve been gone.”
Back to me…
“They respond how worse their situation is when you’re sharing your problems with them.
No try for help or listening, just trying to draw attention on their side.”
“They gladly take any favours you do for them, but when asked if they could reciprocate once, they get defensive and or aggressive and act like you’re the selfish one for daring to expect something in return.
It doesn’t make you a bad person to expect reciprocation in a relationship with someone else, romantic or platonic. Relationships are give and take and that makes them healthy.
It’s not entitlement to expect kindness if you give kindness. If you’re the only one giving, you’re being taken advantage of.”
“If you are in a group and there is one person that is constantly interrupting the middle of what you or anyone else is saying generally to brag about themselves with a ‘one-upper’ story, is generally a precursor to stop associating with them.
I’ve met too many of them in my days and they are more often than not happy to throw you under the bus whenever the opportunity arises.”
“They have that superpower to lead everything back to themselves.
Even when you’re actually talking about your own life or a specific problem of yours, they somehow make it that you start talking about them instead without even changing the topic.”
“There is a guy that hangs out in my favorite bar.
Doesn’t talk much and stays to himself, but he sits for hours watching videos on his phone with the volume on. It’s the most obnoxious thing ever. Bartenders finally told him to turn the volume off or stop watching.
He was 100% oblivious to the fact that no one else in the place wanted to hear that ****.”
“My ex was insanely selfish.
Her dad gave her a 20k a month allowance. + paid for her mortgage on a penthouse in NYC while she went to Yale. He paid her car + insurance. She had zero need for cash. All bills are paid. He also gave her a credit card with im assuming no limit. Cuz we bought a car on a whim once.
But, i saw her steal 3 dollars from a friend who was passed out. She’d steal panties from walmart. She had a pile of cash in her bedroom. We once needed to pay for a delivery. (Idk if it was bagels or pizza) but, she refused to touch the pile of cash. I had to walk to my car to get cash.
And when i tipped her 10 dollars for waiting. My ex went ballistic. Calling me a bitch, a moron and queer. Cuz “why would you give a random porky bitch 10 dollars for 5 dollars worth of food?!”
We went to a celeb wedding, she found a way to take 4 gift baskets as opposed to the 2 we were supposed to get (every guest got 1) she also stole a 500 dollar gift card to victoria’s secret from the wedding.
She’s wicked greedy.”
“When they go out clubbing or something, and bring their friends back home to continue the party at 2 am.
However, he lives in a houseshare and his roommates have to go to work in the morning. Ever since I told him to break up the party and that it isn’t appropriate, especially since he didn’t mention to anyone that he decided to have a 2 am Wednesday night party.
He complied, but ever since then he’s been unpleasant and unfriendly with me.”
“Constant, constant, constant victim mentality.
Like no matter what, they are always suffering and suffering worse than you.
This makes it impossible to confide in them and they will never actually see who you are or what you need.”
“No “thank you” or compliments.
My cousin when I cook food she won’t just say normal things like “thank you for the food, it’s really good”.
Instead she says “is it bad I actually like this food? Is it bad I am craving that pasta you made?””
“People who always talk about money or the grind.
Usually they will sell you out in a heartbeat or take advantage of others for money which is pretty selfish.”
“People who choose their own convenience at the inconvenience of others.
Double parking, showing up late, phone on speaker in public, choosing the shorter right lane but not turning right making everyone else behind them wait at the red light, taking forever at a long lined ATM or public restroom, holding up a public place to take multiple selfies.”
