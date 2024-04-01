How Does The Companion Pass Work For Southwest Airlines Flights? This Traveller Explains Why It’s Easier Than Ever To Get One.
by Matthew Gilligan
Who wants to fly?!?!
With a Companion Pass from Southwest Airlines, I mean…
Well, if you’ve been itching to get away and you’ve been wondering how this deal works, a TikTokker named Austin is here to fill you in!
Austin said the Companion Pass is a promotion by Southwest Airlines and it allows people to get a free flight for someone else when they buy an airline ticket.
He said, “I honestly don’t even understand how they’re even doing this, and they’re effectively giving the Southwest Travel Companion Pass away. Not for free, but it is the easiest to get that I’ve ever seen in five years of trying to get it.”
The Southwest Airlines website breaks down the different options for customers for those of you who are interested.
Don’t sleep on this if you’re a traveler!
Let’s see what he had to say.
Everybody should take advantage of this if you’re a Southwest customer.
Go get those deals, fam!
