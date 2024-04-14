Husband Despises The Baby Name His Wife Chose, So She Threatens To Disappear Before She Gives Birth
by Addison Sartino
Marriage has its ups and downs, but this story. is something else.
Before my wife and I got married, we made an agreement that she would get to name our first boy, and I would get to name our first girl.
We recently discovered that she was pregnant with twins, and after talking about it, we decided to stick to our original plan.
The husband does not like the baby name his wife wants.
I thought everything would be fine, but ever since I heard the name she chose, we’ve been having problems.
The name is bad. It sounds really stupid, and it’s absolutely the kind of name that will get our son bullied.
He tried to put his foot down, but it didn’t work.
I immediately vetoed it, but my wife said I can’t because that wasn’t our agreement.
I asked why she insisted on this particular name. Apparently it comes from a character she identified with in one of her favorite books when she was growing up.
But emotional attachment doesn’t make the name itself any better.
His response to her was rude.
I said fine, then I may as well name our daughter Hortensia Beerbong the Third. It sounds just as dumb.
She told me I couldn’t do that, and I just said why not? It’s my choice. That was the agreement.
We’ve been at an impasse ever since.
He thought responding the way he did would wake her up.
Now, obviously, I’m not actually going to name my daughter that, and I’m pretty sure my wife knows that too.
I was just trying to help her see the mistake she was making, but she’s not listening to reason.
Now the wife wants to run off to have the babies alone.
Recently, she’s started hinting she might just take off around her due date and give birth somewhere without me and my naming input.
I think that’s uncalled for, but I’ve got a week long business trip that I can’t get out of about a month before she’s due, and I’m worried she’ll take the opportunity to disappear until after the twins are here.
I’ve told my brother to keep an eye on her while I’m gone, but it’s not like he can watch her 24/7.
The two are unable to reconcile at this moment.
I think her name choice is dumb and will cause problems for our son, and she thinks I’m being controlling and overdramatic.
Neither of us are willing to back down, but with her hints about skipping town for the birth I’ve been wondering if things have gone too far.
AITA?
Reddit users were not happy with the wife or the husband.
One person called out their childish behavior.
Another reader said the couple seems to have bigger issues to work through than the baby name.
This person shared the golden rule to baby names… One no is a no. Two yeses is a yes.
What about the name Yikes?
