Husband Is Gone So Much For Business That His Daughter Think He Lives Somewhere Else. Now He’s Angry That His Wife Doesn’t Set The Record Straight.

There are lots of families struggling to make ends meet these days, which means long hours, and sometimes more than one job.
If you have kids, there’s a good chance you’d love to be able to spend more time with them, and less time at work.
OP’s husband is in this boat since they moved.
My husband travels for work and regularly works long hours so our children don’t see him every day.
They go weeks without seeing him in person sometimes.
We had a fight over it recently so he’s been home a lot more.
Recently, their young daughter argued with him about where he lived.
Our daughter asked him yesterday when he was going home.
She’s 3 and she’s convinced herself that he doesn’t live with us and he only visits sometimes because he isn’t here everyday like I am.
My husband was upset, especially since he couldn’t convince her he really did live here.
He thinks she should have defended him, but she doesn’t see why.
He brought it up before we went to bed because he felt I should’ve done more to make her realise he did live here and he couldn’t always be home because he was working.
I asked him what did he expect and he said I was kicking him while he was already down.
He’s also blaming me partly for the situation because I’m the reason we don’t live in the same city as their HQ and he’s been angry with me all day.
AITA?
The top comment says it sounds like these two have communication issues.
This person thinks they’ve been making bad decisions for awhile.
But this commenter thinks the husband bears more of the blame.
Many people think we’re probably missing some important information.
They think the husband is the one who will have to make a tough choice.
This is definitely an odd story, and we’re only getting one side.
If I had to guess, though, I’d say this relationship isn’t going to last much longer.
