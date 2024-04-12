Recruiter Says Lying On A Job Application Could Cost You The Position. – ‘I guarantee it will come out in the background check.’
by Laura Lynott
It seems a pretty common thing that people lie on their resumes.
The truth is, we probably all know someone who’s had success after “exaggerating” their experience.
According to recruiter @thatcareercoachcaty, though, you really shouldn’t ever lie on a job application, because you could scupper your chances altogether.
The recruiter said her clip is a “reminder” to any job applicants who want to avoid being let down.
Basically, applicants should never “falsify” their resume or lie in a job interview if they really want that job.
She also shared an anecdote of a client who’d been about to offer someone a top job.
“Here’s what happens when you lie on your resume.”
Then at the 11th hour, the candidate admitted they were just short of graduating – ouch!
“The client is taken aback. They’ve had three interviews at this point.”
The recruiter then found out that the applicant had lied on their resume and said they’d already graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
And get this – the degree wasn’t even necessary for this job!
However, there were other “inconsistencies,” and in the end the job offer was rescinded!
“Maybe lying on your resume is gonna get you the interview. Maybe it’s gonna get you an offer, but I guarantee it will come out in the background check process.”
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Some thought it was okay because employers do it too.
There was some discussions about background checks.
Workers need more rights on their side, y’all!
Interesting advice but will it stop anyone telling lies on a job application?
I suppose only time will tell…but I’m guessing most still like to gamble.
