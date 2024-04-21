Woman Has A Perfume Reselling Business That Takes Her No Time At All To Run. – ‘Literally just made a quick $300 by going shopping.’
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all heard of flipping houses – but what about flipping products to help you quit that 9 to 5!
That’s what one clever entrepreneur is doing.
@aylinflips describes how reselling perfume on eBay netted her $200 for only two minutes’ work.
She also sells vintage goods, but right now she’s excited about making a profit off perfume.
The Indiana entrepreneur has a number of brands she managed to get her hands on for cheaper and she’s going to sell them for a profit.
“Hey y’all, so I literally just made a quick $300 by going shopping.”
One of the perfumes she picked up is a $35 Victoria’s Secret perfume she’s retailing for $156.99, and another is a $30 selection for sale by her for $130.
And she’s selling BeautyCounter – a perfume she bought for $13.95 – for $50.
She snapped back at the haters, saying that she was selling and doing well and that meant she didn’t have to do a 9 to 5.
Her advice to them? “Use your brain.”
This is business at the end of the day and if she’s selling and making a profit, more power to her!
Watch the full clip here:
@aylinflips
Got sassy at the end #reseller #resell #ebay #ebayseller #ebayreseller #thrift #thrifthaul #sidehustle #flip #fyp #vintage #resellercommunity #foryou
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Good Q!
She’s getting all the love!
She is!
In this day and age, you make the money how you can.
And if it doesn’t involve going into an office, so much the better.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁