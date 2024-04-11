‘If you see something nice, say something nice.’ – Women Share Examples of Unwritten “Girl Code” They Always Follow
by Matthew Gilligan
Alright ladies…it’s your time to shine…
Because the fine folks at Reddit asked female readers for examples of unwritten “girl code” and they delivered!
Take a look at what they had to say.
A helping hand.
“If you need a tampon and I have a spare, it’s yours, no worries.
If you’re crying in the toilets, yes I’m going to ask why and try to help/commiserate.
I will tell you if the tag is sticking out of your clothing.”
Absolutely!
“Never, ever allow a girlfriend to walk back to a car or hotel room alone.
We travel in packs for a reason.
I don’t care if we are 15 or over 50.”
Can’t forget it.
“Tell someone about visible menstrual blood leakage.
It happens less as women get older and learn their bodies and cycle, but I have mortifying memories from high school.”
Be supportive!
“If you see a group of friends trying to take a group photo selfie style, offer to take the photo.
Take several.
Tell them they look great.”
That’s nice.
“When I’m out and see a girl that looks like she feels uncomfortable in her skin ( not uncomfortable in her surroundings mind you ) if I pass by her I’ll make sure to to compliment her.
Like the other day I saw a girl wearing a dress and was done up nice walking with a dude but she looked pensive. So I rolled my window down and said “that dress looks incredible on you!”
She didn’t hear me but her date did and then he got all pumped and was like “she said the dress looks incredible! Right there she just said that!”
It’s true.
“If a woman compliments your dress and it has pockets you must immediately put your hands in said pockets and say the words “IT HAS POCKETS!!!””
ALWAYS.
“Always tell a woman, even a stranger, about a wardrobe malfunction, like a skirt hooked into panties at the back after a restroom visit.”
Safety first.
“When a girl comes up to you and links arms or gives you that “Help me” look, you immediately become her best friend of 10+ years who is there to save the day.
Whether it’s a creepy guy, needs you to pass her some TP under the stall, needs a pad/tampon, needs a hug.
It’s just being human & understanding in that moment, and respecting the code.”
Important.
“Do not hesitate to warn your abusive ex’s next girlfriend.
And (also controversial), if you’re the one who receives a warning, do not tell your partner. By doing so, you are potentially endangering yourself and their ex.
Take the warning with a grain of salt if you have to, but always keep that info in your back pocket just in case you start to question whether your relationship is healthy or not.”
Yup.
“If someone is making comments about her weight or appearance in general (regardless if it sounds like a joke or not) you give a compliment.
There is so much body dysmorphia and eating disorders with young women.”
Compliments are good.
“This one is a bit more tame but I think still relevant.
If you see a girl who’s wearing a gorgeous outfit/makeup/accessories etc.. either tell her, or ask her where she got it!
If you see something nice, SAY something nice (I.e. if your mind tells you it looks nice.. verbalise it).
I taught myself to start doing this after years of insecurity about other girls, and it usually makes me feel so much better. Seeing their faces light up from a genuine compliment is gold.”
Just in case you forgot…
“Do not…ever…under any circumstances, divulge her deepest secrets.
Also, don’t sleep with or even date the man she’s in love with. This is actually to a specific person and really shouldn’t need to be said, but there’s always one that needs to hear it.
‘Should I sleep with her new husband? It’s been like 15 years….'”
Look after each other.
“Never let a strange man take your trashed female friends home.
If you went to the club/bar with her, you are going home with her if she’s been drinking.”
You go girls! Always be looking out for each other!
