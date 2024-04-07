‘Is the quarter pounder still a quarter pounder?’ – Former McDonald’s Executive Chef Shared How The Company Could Have Changed Their Iconic Burger
by Matthew Gilligan
Mike Haracz used to be a corporate chef at McDonald’s and he takes viewers behind the scenes in TikTok videos where he talks about what’s really going on at the iconic fast food franchise.
In this edition, Haracz took on a controversial topic: what’s happened to quarter pounders at Mickey D’s?
In the video, Haracz tackled a question from a viewer: “Is the quarter pounder still a quarter pounder?”
He started by saying that McDonald’s restaurants might be mixing meats and said, “They can adjust the lean-to-fat ratio. If they use fattier beef portions, then they can actually make it fattier. It weighs more, but when you cook it, more of that fat is released, and you might have a smaller-looking patty.”
Haracz added, “The last thing they can do is adjust the shelf life. With fresh beef, obviously, they are not adding anything else to the beef mixture. If they did, it would have to be on their website and declare that it is in their beef patty. There are some loopholes and processing aids, but I don’t believe they do anything like that.”
He also said that the way the meat is packaged may extend its shelf life, which equals less waste.
He then asked his TikTok viewers, “Let me know in the comments if you have noticed any difference with the Quarter Pounder. Does it taste the same, different? Is it fattier? Does the size look different? I want to know your thoughts on the matter.”
Here’s what he had to say.
@chefmikeharacz
Replying to @digital.captures Former #McDonalds corporate chef talks about the #QuarterPounder getting smaller. #McdonaldsLife #McDonaldsTikTok #mcdonaldssecrets #McDonaldsSecret #FastFoodSecrets #FastFoodTikTok #FastFoodLife #fastFood #fastfoodstories #FYP #fypシ #ForYou #McDonaldsQuarterPounder #QuarterPounderwithcheese #doublequarterpounder #quarterpounders
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
