Maintenance Workers Sealed A Woman’s Cat Behind An Apartment Wall. She Had To Cut A Hole In The Drywall To Get It Out.
by Matthew Gilligan
This starts out sad, but it has a happy ending, so don’t bail out on us just yet!
Cat owner Jay posted a video on TikTok, detailing what happened to her poor cat, Taytay, when she was having some work done in her apartment by a maintenance crew.
Taytay was sealed up behind a wall by workers in Jay’s apartment.
She had to cut a hole had to be cut in the wall to let the kitty out.
“That awkward moment when your complex’s ‘maintenance’ team patches your cat INTO THE ****** WALL!!”
The video shows Jay calling for her cat and Taytay finally pokes her head through the hole in the wall, which she had to make a little bit bigger to get him out.
“I’m sorry I’m trying to get him to move I don’t want to stab him. It doesn’t look like that it looks like they plastered the whole back of the wall…I can’t, it’s like they put I don’t know what they did.”
Everything turned out to be okay, as Taytay was able to wriggle out of the hole.
The cat seemed to be fine, despite the traumatic events.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@myworld.wejustliveinit
I really can not believe the maintenance team patched my cat into the freaking wall!! Soon as i walked into my apartment i heard him meowing & scratching at the wall 🥺 I feel sooo bad he was probably so scared #fyp #fypシ #catsoftiktok #cat #kitten #ihateithere #catlover
Here’s what people had to say.
One person thinks these workers knew what they were doing…
Another TikTokker has an idea…
And one person thinks the poor cat needs to see a vet.
Everyone is glad the cat is ok.
I really hope they didn’t do it on purpose.
