Man Declines To Tip An Employee At A Local Pizza Place, So He Burns Their Slices To A Crisp
by Ryan McCarthy
Tipping culture is a hotly debated issue in America right now, as it seems like everywhere you go, from retail to convenience stores, have an option to tip.
And honestly, I get why people are upset! I go to buy a shirt at Zara and I’m asked if I want to tip the person behind the counter… For doing what, exactly?
That’s not to say I don’t support tipping people whose wages depend on it, like servers. I speak from experience, that 2.47 an hour is ROUGH.
But apparently tipping culture is getting so crazy that this user had his dinner ruined twice as retaliation for his refusing to tip!
Check it out!
no tip at pizza joint – burned our slices
Local pizza place in SLC has started making us sign CC receipts with a tip line.
I picked out our slices and the guy put them in the oven before he checked me out.
At checkout he prints the CC receipt and hands to me to sign (very odd), I did and crossed out the tip line and wrote the total. No problem I think….
But based on the way OP’s slices came out, it was clear there was in fact a problem!
He let the slices burn so badly he couldn’t even give them to us.
Had to start another set and burned those too but not so bad that we could refuse them.
WTF… Never going back there again.
I mean, I’m all for supporting food service workers, but if you’re behind a counter just getting pre-made food for people, tips are appreciated, not expected!
But Reddit was quick to point out that OP could have just as easily asked him to remake their slices.
And this user said it didn’t sound like the guy deserved the tip anyway.
This commenter said stories like these are just another reason he always carries cash.
And this person even was asked to tip during a mandatory check up for their car, I mean come on!
And finally, this user said the only people that should be getting tips are the ones whose wages rely on them, like servers or delivery drivers.
Next thing you know, your doctor is gonna be asking for a tip after your annual check up!
