April 16, 2024 at 4:33 pm

Man Got His iPhone Stolen In Las Vegas And Then Got Revenge On The Thief By Tracking It Down And Stealing His Phone Too

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jeremyb.hair

Who’s ready for a revenge story?!?!

This tale comes to us from a TikTokker named Jeremy who talked to viewers about what happened when his iPhone was stolen.

Jeremy explained that his phone was stolen in Las Vegas and things just kept getting worse: the thief ended up hacking into his accounts, stealing some of his money, and changing his passwords.

Despite the enormous headache, Jeremy was able to use his Find My iPhone feature to track where his phone was…and it turned out the thief was in a hotel right across the street from him.

Source: TikTok/@jeremyb.hair

Jeremy said, “Then it was there for like 20 minutes. I kept looking at the location to see what was going to change. It didn’t change. It’s just crazy to me. So I go downstairs walk across the street and like scope out the place like right where it’s at.”

He said he confronted a man who acting suspicious but the guy denied having his phone. Jeremy told the man to empty his bag and the guy took off running.

Jeremy chased him while on the phone with the cops.

Source: TikTok/@jeremyb.hair

Jeremy checked his Find My iPhone feature again and found his phone dumped on a street.

But there was one more twist in his wild story.

During the confrontation, Jeremy actually took the thief’s phone, thinking it was his, and he ended up throwing it in the trash.

Wow!

Source: TikTok/@jeremyb.hair

Check out his video.

@jeremyb.hair

Story time in VEGAS

♬ original sound – JeremyBHair

Here’s how people responded.

One viewer thinks he needs to get the cops involved.

Source: TikTok/@jeremyb.hair

Another TikTokker was surprised by the twist.

Source: TikTok/@jeremyb.hair

And this viewer shared their own story.

Source: TikTok/@jeremyb.hair

That was some SWEET revenge…

Well done!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter