Man Got His iPhone Stolen In Las Vegas And Then Got Revenge On The Thief By Tracking It Down And Stealing His Phone Too
by Matthew Gilligan
Who’s ready for a revenge story?!?!
This tale comes to us from a TikTokker named Jeremy who talked to viewers about what happened when his iPhone was stolen.
Jeremy explained that his phone was stolen in Las Vegas and things just kept getting worse: the thief ended up hacking into his accounts, stealing some of his money, and changing his passwords.
Despite the enormous headache, Jeremy was able to use his Find My iPhone feature to track where his phone was…and it turned out the thief was in a hotel right across the street from him.
Jeremy said, “Then it was there for like 20 minutes. I kept looking at the location to see what was going to change. It didn’t change. It’s just crazy to me. So I go downstairs walk across the street and like scope out the place like right where it’s at.”
He said he confronted a man who acting suspicious but the guy denied having his phone. Jeremy told the man to empty his bag and the guy took off running.
Jeremy chased him while on the phone with the cops.
Jeremy checked his Find My iPhone feature again and found his phone dumped on a street.
But there was one more twist in his wild story.
During the confrontation, Jeremy actually took the thief’s phone, thinking it was his, and he ended up throwing it in the trash.
Wow!
Check out his video.
@jeremyb.hair
Story time in VEGAS
Here’s how people responded.
One viewer thinks he needs to get the cops involved.
Another TikTokker was surprised by the twist.
And this viewer shared their own story.
That was some SWEET revenge…
Well done!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!