NASA Has A New “Message In A Bottle” They’re Sending Into Space If They Encounter Alien Life
by Trisha Leigh
This past year, the government has informed the public that aliens actually exist and have visited Earth.
Now, NASA is changing up the message they send out with their craft, just in case they run into intelligent life while tootling around outer space.
And actually, this craft is mean to search for life in the cosmos. It’s headed to Jupiter’s moon Europa to find out whether or not it could harbor life.
NASA has partnered with a nonprofit to craft the message. METI International (Messages to Extraterrestrial Intelligence) is a firm that specializes in research and design for future interstellar messaging.
The founder and president of METI says the Europa Clipper mission was a natural fit for them.
“METI’s earliest contribution to the project draws on the science of linguistics, which identifies the major families of languages on Earth. This let us identify a broadly representative sampling of languages to feature on the message plate.”
NASA has inscribed a handwritten version of “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa” (written specifically for this mission by Ada Limon) on a commemorative plate mounted to the exterior of the probe.
NASA Reveals ‘Message in a Bottle’ Concept for Upcoming Europa Mission https://t.co/CydAZHf4A8 pic.twitter.com/BMMoOGHVFb
— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) March 11, 2024
The craft will also contain an etching of a bottle surrounded by rings – a reference to NASA’s “Message in a Bottle” campaign – that includes more than 2.6 million names stenciled using a JPL electron beam.
On the other side of the craft, NASA and METI compiled recordings of people saying the word “water” in 103 languages. At center of a really cool starburst design is the symbol for water in American Sign Language.
They also included the “Drake equation,” a 1961 formula that attempted to determine how many advanced civilizations are out there.
In total, it’s more of a time capsule for future humans than an actual message.
“The more we developed the various parts of the message to be attached to the Europa Clipper, the clearer it became that none of these could be interpreted if they were discovered by someone who wasn’t already familiar with the contents.”
So in the end, the real message is the friends we’ve made along the way.
