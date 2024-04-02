New Neighbor Keeps Parking Erratically And Dented His Car, So He Decided To Pay Them Back Tenfold
by Trisha Leigh
There’s nothing quite like having neighbors. They can be great and they can be terrible, but I think the ideal neighbor might be the one you never see or hear at all.
If your neighbor is acting up, though, this person says maybe you train them like a child (or even a pet).
OP lives in a building with assigned parking spot.
This is a great life hack I discovered. My apartment is an older place with assigned parking spaces. 6 months ago a new tenant moved in and was assigned a spot next to mine.
Almost every time I got home and pulled into my parking spot I noticed they were over the parking line into my spot or on top of the line. Giving me very little room to park.
The person next to them kept parking too close.
One night I parked and their car wasn’t there. The next morning I go to my car and see them parked over the line and a dent in the side of my car.
I immediately knew it was then as I measure the trajectory of their door to my car and the paint matched. Clearly their door hit my car.
No note was left and when I called my property management they said unfortunately they don’t have cameras so I can’t prove it was them aside from the paint.
After they dinged his door, he decided to do the same thing right back.
In my head I thought, “fine, want to mess my car up have fun with all the dents I leave on yours.”
Every day, I came home and saw them over the line or on it. I dented their car with my door. I left many dents.
They since never parked on the lines or over it ever again.
I trained my neighbor to not be a jerk.
It worked!
